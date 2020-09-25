Some Bedfordview residents fear for safety after Rolex Gang suspects arrested

Four suspects believed to be the original members of the Rolex Gang were arrested outside The Nicol on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Some Bedfordview residents said that they feared for their safety following the arrest of members of a criminal syndicate in the area.

The group is known to carry out high-end jewellery robberies.

Two vehicles and two firearms were seized during the arrest by the specific crimes unit in Gauteng.

Some residents of Bedfordview were seen approaching the scene of the arrests with curiosity yesterday as the four men were arrested.

Many welcomed the arrest of the suspects believed to running a crime syndicate targeting and terrorising citizens at gunpoint.

While details around the suspects are still unclear, police said that more investigations would be carried out into the exact involvement of the group in crimes committed around Johannesburg.

