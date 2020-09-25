Saftu plans mass action, wants overhaul of political, economic, social systems

In a virtual address with leaders of affiliate unions on Thursday night, secretary-general Zwelinzima Vavi said that the current education system made the youth unemployable and therefore susceptible to crime and joining gangs.

DURBAN - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) said that it wanted a total overhaul of the country’s public education system.

In a virtual address with leaders of affiliate unions on Thursday night, secretary-general Zwelinzima Vavi said that the current education system made the youth unemployable and therefore susceptible to crime and joining gangs.

Saftu is planning major demonstrations, starting next month, in a bid to transform the country’s political, economic and social systems, saying that current structures perpetuated inequality.

Vavi said that citizens needed to be more involved in the governance of the country.

“There can be mechanisms designed by Nedlac and other forums in Parliament to ensure that our people can hold their political representatives accountable, instead of them accounting to only their political parties.”

He said that the country’s judiciary also needed to be transformed.

“In our country, those that are taken to the court system, only 15% will be convicted and more scandalously, only 11% of those that are accused of rape are ever found guilty and this speaks to the fact that we do not have a judicial system anymore, it has collapsed.”

Vavi said that their programme of action would commence at Nedlac on Monday where they would table a Section 77 application with the intent to start mass demonstrations on 7 October.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.