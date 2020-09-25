SA drops to 10th place on global COVID-19 infection rankings list

In just the last week, the country has been overtaken by Spain and Argentina, which have around 10,000 more cases than South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has dropped another place on the global COVID-19 scale and is now ranked as the country with the 10th highest confirmed infection rate.

In the last week, the country has seen an increase of just under 10,000 new confirmed cases.

More than 400 patients have died after contracting the virus since last Friday.

The United States remains at the top of the global list, with more than 7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, followed by India which is close to topping the 6 million mark.

South Africa's Brics partners, Brazil and Russia are also ranked in the top five countries with the most COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, South Africa will slowly reopen its borders for international guests and allow citizens to travel to some countries.

However, President Cyril Ramaphosa has not yet released the list of countries that will not be included due to their high-risk status.

