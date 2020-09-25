Police seize drugs worth R340,000 on bus in Beaufort West

They found a bag in the trailer containing more than 6,780 mandrax tablets.

CAPE TOWN - Police have confiscated drugs worth R340,000 found on a bus in Beaufort West.

The discovery was made on Thursday during a joint police operation.

Police officers attached to the provincial organised crime unit, Beaufort West K9 unit and Crime Intelligence were deployed in the Karoo town with a specific focus on drug trafficking.

They then set their sights on a bus at a weighbridge yesterday morning and searched the vehicle.

The drugs were later linked to a woman on the bus.

The 29-year-old is expected in court today.

