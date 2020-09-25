Police officials not ruling out more arrests in Charl Kinnear murder case

A week after he was gunned down in front of his Bishop Lavis home, a suspect is expected to appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Officials have not ruled out the possibility of further arrests in connection with the murder of Detective Charl Kinnear.

The lieutenant-colonel was a member of the Cape’s anti-gang unit that investigated numerous cases linked to the criminal underworld.

The Hawks made a breakthrough in the investigation into Kinmear’s murder less than a week after he was gunned down.

The 52-year-old is believed to have arrived home when a suspect approached his car and shot at him at close range before fleeing.

On Wednesday, a suspect was taken into custody in Gauteng and he’s been transported to Cape Town for his first court appearance.

Details around the arrest are not known.

Officials said that charges against the 39-year-old man would be divulged in court.

