Nyanga police chasing leads after 4 people, including boy (11) were shot dead

CAPE TOWN – Nyanga detectives were pursuing several leads in their probe into the murder of four members of the same family in Browns Farm.

Preliminary reports show two gunmen stormed their Makhosi Street home on Thursday night.

Three women and an 11-year-old boy were shot dead, while another person was wounded in the attack.

The motive for the killing remains unclear.

The Police's Novela Potelwa said: “It alleged the unknown gunmen forced their way into a home on Mkahosi Street where they fired several shots that killed four people. One another person was seriously wounded and was taken to a medical facility for treatment. Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is urged to contact the police.”

