Nkoana-Mashabane calls on businesses, civil society to help fight GBV

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said that one of the critical roles which the private sector could play was by economically empowering women.

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said that one of the critical roles which the private sector could play was by economically empowering women.



She was speaking at a webinar which included private sector associations where she also detailed the national strategic plan on gender-based violence and femicide.

“We believe that working together with government, business sector, civil society and other stakeholders, we have an important role to contribute to eradicating gender-based violence and femicide in our society.”

