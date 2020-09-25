20°C / 22°C
Nkoana-Mashabane calls on businesses, civil society to help fight GBV

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said that one of the critical roles which the private sector could play was by economically empowering women.

FILE: Minister for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Government has called on business to join its efforts to combat gender-based violence in society.

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said that one of the critical roles which the private sector could play was by economically empowering women.

She was speaking at a webinar which included private sector associations where she also detailed the national strategic plan on gender-based violence and femicide.

“We believe that working together with government, business sector, civil society and other stakeholders, we have an important role to contribute to eradicating gender-based violence and femicide in our society.”

