KwaZulu-Natal MKMVA faction calls for provincial ANC leadership to step down

JOHANNESBURG - A faction in the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) in KwaZulu-Natal has called for the provincial executive of the African National Congress (ANC) to step down because of the corruption in the province under their watch.

The group, as well as the Unemployed Graduates of South Africa and some taxi associations, on Friday took to the streets of Durban blocking the N3 highway.

They accused government of not doing enough to fight unemployment.

The MKMVA said government was making it impossible for them to be employed because of the red tape.

The MKMVA in KZN distanced itself from the march, but the group that demonstrated on Friday said those who did not join were benefitting from government through tenders and jobs.

“We are not satisfied with the way our ANC is behaving and the other reason is because the MKMVA are fully trained but they’re not getting what they are supposed to get, for example, employment,” said the group’s spokesperson Zibuse Cele.

The ANC in the province was meeting the protestors on Friday afternoon.

