Minister calls on business, civil society to join hands with govt to address GBV

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said one of the critical roles which the private sector could play was by economically empowering women.

JOHANNESBURG – Government has called on business to join its efforts to combat gender-based violence in society.

The Minister was speaking at a webinar which included private sector associations – where she also detailed the national strategic plan on gender-based violence and femicide.

“We believe that working together with government, the business sector, civil society and other stakeholders – we have an important role to contribute to eradicating gender-based violence and femicide in our society.”

