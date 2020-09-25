20°C / 22°C
Mantashe confirms govt to buy 6,800MW of solar, wind power

Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said that electricity from independent power producers (IPPs) must be purchased by Eskom and programmes will target connection to the grid as soon as reasonably possible.

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe addresses a media briefing in Pretoria on level 3 lockdown regulations on 29 May 2020. Picture: @GCISMedia/Twitter
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has officially confirmed that government now intends to buy 6,800 megawatts of solar and wind power.

The plan is outlined in the government gazette.

It also said that South Africa was set to procure 3,000 megawatts of gas-generated electricity, while 1,500 megawatts will be generated by coal.

Mantashe said that electricity from independent power producers (IPPs) must be purchased by Eskom and programmes will target connection to the grid as soon as reasonably possible.

