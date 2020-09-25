Govt, Nehawu to continue to engage over health workers' concerns - Presidency

Nehawu leadership met with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The office of the Presidency on Friday said government and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) would continue to engage on the concerns raised by the union with regards to COVID-19 working conditions for health workers.

Nehawu handed over a memorandum to Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla earlier this month at the Union Buildings. The union threatened a national shutdown if the Presidency did not respond.

Nehawu leadership met with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday.

The President’s acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale said it was a fruitful meeting.

“The meeting agreed that government and Nehawu will continue work on the issues raised in the Nehawu memorandum that are currently being discussed by task teams comprising government and Nehawu,” Seale said in a statement.

“Reports of these task teams will be presented to a meeting of the senior leadership of government and public sector unions who will meet again soon on a mutually convenient date to develop solutions in the interest of workers, the public sector and the nation and economy at large.”

