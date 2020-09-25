Former FS MEC Mosebenzi Zwane expected to appear at Zondo Inquiry today

Zwane has been implicated in masterminding a scheme to take R1 billion intended for low-cost housing.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Free State Human Settlements MEC Mosebenzi Zwane, who later became Mining Minister, is expected to appear at the state capture commission on Friday morning.

Zwane has been implicated in masterminding a scheme to take R1 billion intended for low-cost housing.

In the past, the commission also heard that he was MEC when both the controversial asbestos project and the Vrede dairy farm came into being.

Officials who appeared at the Zondo Commission said that Zwane devised a scheme that saw more than R600 million being utilised fraudulently.

Some officials who reported to him and who refused to obey him were removed, while others were disciplined and yet some of these cases are still pending at the CCMA. Commissioners have said that they were too complicated or they had inexplicably recused themselves.

But deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo wants to know if the powers in the Free State have anything to do with those delays.

Officials also said that Zwane and former Premier Ace Magashule issued instructions for the appointment and payment of certain suppliers, some of whom had been disqualified.

Zondo may also ask Zwane about the asbestos project - it paid out R255 million to a company that did not have the expertise but subcontracted the work and the actual work was done for 25-million rand - as well as the Vrede dairy farm project.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.