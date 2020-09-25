Family loses four members in Nyanga shooting

Police said that preliminary reports showed that two gunmen stormed their home on Thursday night. They then shot dead three women and an 11-year-old boy.

CAPE TOWN - Four members of the same family have been murdered in Nyanga.

They then shot dead three women and an 11-year-old boy.

Another person was wounded.



The motive is unclear and arrests have yet to be made.

