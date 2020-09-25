EWN Weather Watch: A sunny and cloudy Saturday, with isolated showers

Your EWN Weather Watch update for Saturday, 26 September 2020.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service has forecast a sunny and cloudy Saturday for most parts of the country, with isolated showers.

WESTERN CAPE

It will be cloudy and cold with rain over the west and central parts of the Western Cape, spreading to the eastern parts of the south coast in the evening.

Capetonians can expect a high of 14°C, George 14°C, and Beaufort West 15°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 26.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/fQgOeKpkQG — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 25, 2020

GAUTENG

The province of gold will experience partly cloudy and warm weather conditions.

Joburgers can look forward to a high of 26°C, the mercury in Pretoria will rise to 30°C, and Vereeniging 26°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 26.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/hS1KfWFZlb — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 25, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL

KZN will be partly cloudy and cool, but warm in areas in the north. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected but they will be scattered in the east.

Durbanites can expect a high of 20°C, Richards Bay 23°C, and the mercury in Newcastle will rise to 28°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 26.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/22geSFG0G9 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 25, 2020

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

