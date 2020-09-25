20°C / 22°C
EWN Weather Watch: A sunny and cloudy Saturday, with isolated showers

Your EWN Weather Watch update for Saturday, 26 September 2020.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service has forecast a sunny and cloudy Saturday for most parts of the country, with isolated showers.

WESTERN CAPE

It will be cloudy and cold with rain over the west and central parts of the Western Cape, spreading to the eastern parts of the south coast in the evening.

Capetonians can expect a high of 14°C, George 14°C, and Beaufort West 15°C.

GAUTENG

The province of gold will experience partly cloudy and warm weather conditions.

Joburgers can look forward to a high of 26°C, the mercury in Pretoria will rise to 30°C, and Vereeniging 26°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL

KZN will be partly cloudy and cool, but warm in areas in the north. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected but they will be scattered in the east.

Durbanites can expect a high of 20°C, Richards Bay 23°C, and the mercury in Newcastle will rise to 28°C.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

