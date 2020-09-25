Eskom implements load-reduction in parts of Katlehong and Vosloorus

The power utility said the planned power cuts were used to target areas with rampant illegal connections that could overload the grid.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom implemented load-reduction in various Katlehong and Vosloorus communities in Ekurhuleni until 10 pm on Friday evening.

Affected communities included Thokoza, Mabuya Park, and Vosloorus extensions 1 to 37.

Eskom Load Reduction Notice



Date: 25 September 2020#EskomFreeState #EskomGauteng #EskomKZN #EskomLimpopo



Please see below provincial statements for details and areas that will be affected today from 17:00 until 22:00 pic.twitter.com/gK5GSEYilh — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 25, 2020

Eskom urged residents to switch off their electrical appliances to avoid power surges when supply is eventually restored.

The utility has been criticised for appearing to target townships when rolling out load reduction, but Eskom denied this.

