EC court grants ANC councillor Andile Lungisa bail

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted criminal and African National Congress (ANC) councillor Andile Lungisa has been granted R10,000 bail in the High Court in Makhanda.

This means that he will once again be released from prison pending the outcome of his application for leave to appeal to the Constitutional Court.

Local newspaper The Herald is quoting the judge as saying that denying Lungisa bail would have deprived him of freedom unnecessarily.

The judge also pointed out that should Lungisa's appeal fail, he'll have to serve his sentence.

The Nelson Mandela Bay councillor was convicted of assault after he smashed a glass water jug over a Democratic Alliance councillor's head during a brawl in 2016.

He was sentenced to two years behind bars and has so far served one week behind bars.

