EC community call for no bail for man accused of stabbing woman multiple times

The 18-year-old is currently fighting for her life in intensive care while the man is expected to appear in court in Alexandria.

The man appeared in court on Monday and was back for a formal bail application.

More than 200 community members gathered outside court to oppose his bail.

#ECprotest An Eastern Cape man is in court today after attacking a young woman, stabbing her multiple times in Alexandria. Community members are protesting to oppose his bail.





Police said they were called to the scene last week after a member of the public heard the woman screaming from a flat in a township in Alexandria.

The police’s Mali Govender said the woman had been brutally injured and was taken to hospital. She said the suspect, who was on the scene, was arrested and taken into custody.

“He is facing a charge of attempted murder and the victim is in a critical condition at a hospital in Port Elizabeth. We are still in contact with the family and the hospital as well,” Govender said.

EFF PR councillor Xolisa Runeli says the community says the community wants justice.





Economic Freedom Fighters proportional representation (PR) councillor, Xolisa Runeli, said the community was furious and wanted justice.

“Community members have gathered outside court. As members of the EFF we are asking for no bail against this perpetrator who was the boyfriend, while she is in ICU fighting for her life,” Runeli said.

