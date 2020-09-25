Court hears deals of how Hawks swooped on suspect in Kinnear murder case

Zane Killian, a former Falcons rugby player, has been arrested and made a brief appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Friday.

CAPE TOWN – Details have emerged about how the Hawks identified a Gauteng man as a suspect in the murder of a prominent Western Cape detective and then moved swiftly to arrest him.

Charl Kinnear was shot dead outside his home in Bishop Lavis in Cape Town a week ago.

He had been investigating high profile underworld cases in the Western Cape and there were questions about why his protection detail had been removed.

His legal representative Eric Breyer said an arrest warrant was issued last Sunday.

“They took him to Midrand police station on Monday night. On Tuesday he was in Midrand cells until 3 pm in the afternoon. They collected him and they brought him here overnight and he arrived on Wednesday morning.”

The case has been postponed to 5 October 2020.

