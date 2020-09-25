Cabinet looking to strengthen SA’s legislation to boost fight against GBV

Communities across the country have been outraged by government’s perceived inaction when it comes to tackling violence against women and children, but Cabinet insists there are interventions to improve safety.

JOHANNESBURG - Cabinet is looking to strengthen the country’s legislative framework and advocacy programmes to boost the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).

Femicide has become a thorn in the side of Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency over the past few months.

Cabinet said that it was concerned about reports of human trafficking in the country but added that these heinous crimes should be reported to police rather than posted on social media.

R50 million has been donated to South Africa’s Solidarity fund by the United Kingdom and the government here at home said that this would be used on programmes that support and promote women.

Earlier this week, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced 30 gender-based violence hotspots in the country with the aim of bolstering the department’s response in those areas.

With pressure piling on Ramaphosa to act decisively against perpetrators, Cabinet said that it was also working to provide psychosocial support to victims of violence.

