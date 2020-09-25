126 more deaths bring SA’s total COVID-19 fatalities to 16,118
The highest number of deaths was recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, at 54 fatalities; it was followed by Gauteng with 45 deaths, 17 from the Western Cape, five from Eastern Cape and another five from the North West.
BRITS – The cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases in South Africa was at 663,282 on Friday – with 1,346 new cases identified in the latest 24-hour cycle.
According to the statement released by the national department of health on Friday evening, 126 more deaths were reported – this brought the number of total COVID-19 related fatalities to 16,118.
Recoveries now stood at 89.4%, with 592,904 people having recovered after contracting the virus.
To date, the overall number of COVID-19 tests conducted amount to 4, 064, 117 – with 16, 394 more tests conducted since the last report. Of those, 11, 979 tests were done in the private sector and 4,415 in the public sector.