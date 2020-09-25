1,861 new COVID-19 cases reported in SA, 77 more people die

The recovery rate stands at 89.3%, meaning that almost 596,000 people have so far recovered.

JOHANNESBURG - Seventy-seven more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 16,283.

The Health Ministry says 1,861 new infections were picked up over the past day, pushing the number of known cases in this country to 667,049.

As of today, the cumulative number of detected #COVID19 cases is 667 049 with 1 861 cases identified. Our recoveries now stand at 595 916 which translates to a recovery rate of 89,3% pic.twitter.com/oYAkgcwNEW — Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 24, 2020

