PSL announces DStv as new Premiership sponsors

JOHANNESBURG - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Thursday announced that DStv would be the title sponsors of top South African flight football from October.

The deal would run for five years and see the league referred to the DStv Premiership.

The media company replaced Absa as title sponsors after the banking giant’s contract came to an end in June.

Details about the prize money and the exact day in October when the season would resume were expected to be decided at an emergency meeting to be held on Tuesday.

“As the PSL continues to innovate with a quest to improve its product, it will have a full backing of DStv, whose offering requires an abundance of local content,” said PSL chairman Irvin Khoza in a statement.

“There is no ‘them and us’. We are joined at the hip to produce enhanced consumption of the best product for our deserving supporters. This affiliation is special because it is the only affiliation that is as appealing to the young as it is to the old.

MultiChoice group CEO Calvo Mawela said: “Through the DStv Premiership, we are expanding football’s reach deeper and wider in partnership with the PSL. This league is for every South African and every community represented in our uniquely diverse nation.

“With more games televised than ever before, we are deliberately creating space for all South Africans to call this competition their own.”

