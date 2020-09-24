Police vow to clamp down on lawlessness after threats against foreign nationals

EWN has heard at least two voice messages circulating on social media, indicating that certain groups had met and agreed to stage protests against the presence of foreign nationals in the country.

DURBAN - Police in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday vowed to clamp down on lawlessness after receiving a tip-off on violent threats made against foreign nationals on social media.

Eyewitness News has heard at least two voice messages circulating on social media, indicating that certain groups had met and agreed to stage protests against the presence of foreign nationals in the country.

The groups had apparently scheduled a night vigil for Thursday evening and planned to wreak havoc in the early hours of Friday morning.

But police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said they would be ready to confront anyone who flouted the law.

“Police deployments are in place to deal with such protests and will be beefed up along the identified routes and locations. Several South African Police Service (SAPS) units will be working jointly with the Durban metropolitan police, road traffic inspectorate, and other role players,” he said.

Naicker added that they would ensure that disaster management regulations were adhered to and that anyone who breaks the law would be arrested accordingly.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.