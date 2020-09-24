Mbalula inspects CT International Airport ahead of international travel

The airport is one of three airports, along with OR Tambo International Airport and King Shaka International Airport, that will be open for international travel from 1 October.

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Thursday conducted an inspection at Cape Town International Airport.

The airport is one of three airports, along with OR Tambo International Airport and King Shaka International Airport, that will be open for international travel from 1 October.

CAPE TOWN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT:



As we prepare to open up our skies again for international travel - we are placing measures in place to protect all people. #covid19SA pic.twitter.com/cM5RfJI4Y5 — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) September 24, 2020

Mbalula inspected various parts of the airport including security checkpoints and the immigration area.

Staff showed him a thermal imaging scanner that is placed at entrances to check passengers’ temperatures.

Mbalula said it was important that proper measures were put in place as the airport prepared to deal with more people.

“The Airports Company South Africa has taken it upon itself to ensure that all regulations are complied with by all travellers,” he said.

The minister did not announce any regulations, nor did he clarify which nationalities would be allowed into the country. He said those details would be announced next week.

“There are many [countries]. We are looking at the United States and the region of the Americas,” he said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.