Man questioned in connection with Charl Kinnear murder – reports

It comes less than a week after the lieutenant colonel - who was part of the Western Cape's Anti-Gang Unit - was gunned down in front of his Bishop Lavis home.

CAPE TOWN - Police have reportedly made a breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of a top Cape Town detective.

Die Burger and the Daily Maverick are reporting a man was taken in for questioning in Gauteng this week in connection with Charl Kinnear's killing.

It comes less than a week after the lieutenant colonel - who was part of the Western Cape's Anti-Gang Unit - was gunned down in front of his Bishop Lavis home.

It's being reported a man from Springs - East of Johannesburg - was taken in for questioning by Western Cape detectives.

The man allegedly tracked the slain officer through his cellphone prior to his murder.

But it's unclear if he was aware whose phone he was tracking.

It's hoped this will assist detectives in finding suspects.

It's also not known at this stage whether the man who was questioned has been formally charged.

The Hawks have not yet responded to Eyewitness News' enquiry.

Kinnear may have been the target of a hit due to his involvement in investigations into the criminal underworld.

He had armed protection, but this was withdrawn several months ago.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.