King Goodwill Zwelithini calls on South Africans to join fight against GBV

The king on Thursday addressed the Umkhosi we Lembe, the annual commemoration of the day King Shaka was killed, at the eNyokeni royal palace in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

DURBAN - AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has called on South Africans to launch a war against rapists.

Zwelithini on Thursday addressed the Umkhosi we Lembe, the annual commemoration of the day King Shaka was killed, at the eNyokeni royal palace in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Shaka is believed to have been assassinated on this day in 1828.

Zwelithini said the country could not sustain itself with the high number of gender-based violence (GBV) related cases.

He used Thursday’s occasion to call for an end to GBV.

“All residents must join in the fight against gender-based violence. We can’t afford to see more women getting violated,” Zwelithini said.



At the same time, the king paid a glowing tribute to President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying his efforts in the fight against COVID-19 had garnered the country international praise.

