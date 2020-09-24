Jacob Zuma Foundation: Zondo trying to humiliate former president

The Jacob Zuma Foundation said deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had already made up his mind that he would treat the former president harshly out of self-interest to advance his career.

JOHANNESBURG - The Jacob Zuma Foundation has lashed out at the chairperson of the state capture commission, saying deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was obsessed with the former president and out to humiliate him.

The foundation said a media conference held by Zondo was ill advised and utterly inappropriate for a person of his seniority in the judiciary.

Zuma failed to appear before the state capture commission on Monday as scheduled.

Zondo told the commission that he would hear an application for a summons next month - even if Zuma's lawyers failed to confirm his attendance.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation said Zondo had already made up his mind that he would treat the former president harshly out of self-interest to advance his career.

It’s offered no evidence to back up these damning claims.

The foundation said although it respected the judiciary, Zondo must be reminded that he was not above the law and he needed to be objective in his handling of witnesses.

It accused the commission of already finding Zuma guilty.

The foundation closed off its three-page statement saying it was inappropriate for the judiciary to use the media to tarnish the former president's reputation.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.