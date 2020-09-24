Hawks confirm suspect in custody for Charl Kinnear murder, due in court Fri
Charl Kinnear, a top detective in the Western Cape, was gunned down outside his home in Bishop Lavis last week Friday.
JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks have confirmed that a man arrested in connection with the murder of Charl Kinnear, a top detective in the Western Cape, will appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Friday.
The 39-year-old suspect was handcuffed in Gauteng earlier this week.
Kinnear was gunned down outside his home in Bishop Lavis last week Friday.
He worked in the Anti-Gang Unit in Cape Town.
The Hawks said they did not rule out the possibility of more arrests as they continued their investigation.