Hawks confirm suspect in custody for Charl Kinnear murder, due in court Fri

Charl Kinnear, a top detective in the Western Cape, was gunned down outside his home in Bishop Lavis last week Friday.

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks have confirmed that a man arrested in connection with the murder of Charl Kinnear, a top detective in the Western Cape, will appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Friday.

The 39-year-old suspect was handcuffed in Gauteng earlier this week.

He worked in the Anti-Gang Unit in Cape Town.

The Hawks said they did not rule out the possibility of more arrests as they continued their investigation.

