Golden Arrow staff to protest in Philippi over changes to employment conditions

CAPE TOWN - Unions representing Golden Arrow Bus Services workers said they're gearing up for more protest action at a depot in Philippi on Friday.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and the Transport and Omnibus Workers Union were due in the Labour Court on Wednesday.

Numsa said before they could serve the company with the notice to embark on industrial action, Golden Arrow approached the court to interdict the strike.

Earlier this week, staff members held a demonstration at the Arrogate Depot in Montana.

#GoldenArrow staff held a demonstration at the Arrogate Depot in Montana, in Cape Town. It is against the changes to employment conditions. KP

Numsa said it was prepared to defend its intended industrial action against Golden Arrow over changes to employment conditions.

Numsa's Vuyo Lufele says according to the letter staff received, all employees will be paid the industry minimum rates effective August first

"We are not turning back. We are going to obtain a strike certificate and we will serve them with a strike notice and workers will fight their battles on the streets."

Golden Arrow has said that the dispute only relates to a new remuneration structure for promotional positions and doesn't affect employees in their current positions.

But Lufele said this was untrue.

"We have got their changes in black and white. They failed to consult with us on what we believe is a change to workers' wages."

