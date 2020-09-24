FS housing head tells Zondo Commission of CCMA disciplinary delays

Kaizer Maxatshwa was among officials who implemented a controversial R1 billion housing advance payment scheme and was subsequently subjected to a disciplinary process.

JOHANNESBURG - Free State local government and housing chief director Kaizer Maxatshwa said three or four CCMA commissioners had inexplicably recused themselves from hearing his disciplinary case over the past seven years.

He has been testifying before the state capture commission.



Maxatshwa said he had now spent his pension, paying lawyers for a CCMA case that has dragged on for nearly eight years.

“On the brink of you hearing the matter, there will be a recusal of a commissioner. I think if I’m not mistaken, we have had three or four such incidents. One commissioner came in November and said the matter is too complicated,” said Maxatshwa.

This surprised deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and evidence leader advocate Paul Pretorius wants to investigate the matter.

“There is a second issue that may be relevant to the commission’s work and that is whether there is any link between the officials in the Free State and the delays in the CCMA that may be worth investigating,” said Pretorius.

Meanwhile, former MEC and minister Mosebenzi Zwane who has been implicated in billions of rands of irregular expenditure is expected to testify on Friday.

