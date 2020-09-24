Emaan Solomons murder suspects' bail bid postponed to 23 Oct

Chivargo Fredericks and Eben Basson were arrested shortly after 7-year-old Emaan Solomons was killed in suspected gang crossfire in February.

CAPE TOWN - Two men implicated in the murder of an Ocean View child will have to wait a month before they find out whether or not their bail bid has been successful.

Chivargo Fredericks and Eben Basson appeared in the Simon’s Town Magistrates Court on Wednesday for the continuation of their bail application. It's been postponed until 23 October.

They were arrested shortly after 7-year-old Emaan Solomons was killed in suspected gang crossfire in February.



The State has indicated that the two men will be arraigned in the Cape High Court.

Their first appearance will be on 5 February next year.

They are charged with little Solomons’ murder, as well as counts of attempted murder, and gang-related charges.

Both men intend to plead not guilty to the charges levelled against them.

The State is opposing their bid to be released from custody citing their alleged affiliation to a notorious gang in Ocean View as one of the reasons.

It's believed they targeted a rival gangster who allegedly tried to take out their leader.

Two days later the duo is believed to have opened fire while Solomons was playing in front of her home.

Instead of hitting their target, they struck the child. She later died in hospital.

