DA says ANC must repay at least R260,000 for use of SANDF jet

The governing party flew into some turbulence when it emerged that several senior leaders hitched a ride on a defence force plane to attend a meeting with Zanu-PF counterparts.

CAPE TOWN - The ANC has to pay back around R260,000 for using a defence force jet to fly a group of officials to Zimbabwe.

That's according to the DA's calculations.



It sparked outrage, with the party being accused of abusing state resources.

The party has since said it would pay back the money.

The DA's Kobus Marais said he asked for quotes from charter aircraft companies to get an idea of how much the ANC owed.

“The quotes that we received were only for the chartering of the aircraft and didn’t include the landing rights and the parking for the whole day and all the entertainment on board such as the eats and the drinks.

“The average cost is R260,000 only for the chartering of the aircraft and that is where the calculations must start and the other costs must be added to that.”

