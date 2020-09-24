COVID-19 UPDATE: 88 fatalities push SA death toll to 16,206

The Health Ministry says 1,906 new infections were picked up over the past day, pushing the number of known cases in this country to 665,000.

JOHANNESBURG – Eighty-eight more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 16,206.

The highest number of deaths occurred in Limpopo where there were 22 fatalities, followed by 18 deaths in KwaZulu-Natal, 13 deaths in both Mpumalanga and the Western Cape, 11 in Gauteng, 9 from North West and 2 from the Eastern Cape.

The Health Ministry says 1,906 new infections were picked up over the past day, pushing the number of known cases in this country to 665,000.

The recovery rate stands at 89.3%, meaning 594,000 people have so far recovered.

