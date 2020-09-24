Cele: 2 Boksburg heist suspects who got away are known to cops

Police Minister Bheki Cele said two suspects who got away after a foiled cash-in-transit heist in Dawn Park have been on the police's radar for years now.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s emerged a reservist based at the office of the National Police Commissioner is among those implicated in a foiled cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg.

Five suspects were killed in a shootout with police in Dawn Park on Wednesday.

Authorities said two other robbers were arrested and some of the stolen money was recovered.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the community on Wednesday and told residents the two suspects who got away had been on the police's radar for years now.

“Two of them are well known in the rings of the crime syndicates and all their names are known. Some of them have been pursued by the police for almost three years.”

#sapsHQ Sedibeng TRT & EMPD respond swiftly to #CIT robbery in Dawn Park near springs in Gauteng this morning, 5 suspects have been fatally wounded & 2 are in custody. 4 unlicensed firearms, ammunition & undisclosed amount of money were also seized. TMhttps://t.co/AxB5Fc19jw pic.twitter.com/IJmduXoCzp — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 23, 2020

Police were given a tip-off moments before the crime was carried out.

“The information was collected, and the police were on the track that this is going to happen. Then it happened, they ran and came here. The police pursued – then somebody opened fire against the police,” said Cele.

Wednesday's robbery comes just two days after criminals carried out a cash-in-transit in Evaton.