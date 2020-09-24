Cabinet approves publication of report by 4IR commission

The report makes proposals to reinvigorate the country’s industrialisation aspirations, Cabinet said on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Cabinet has approved the publication of a report by the Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) in the Government Gazette.

The report comes as South Africa tries to carve its own technological footprint on the world stage amid increasing competitiveness.

The presidential commission will look at ways to coordinate the development of the country’s action plan in response to 4IR.

Critics had decried how discussions around technological evolution were reserved for academics and the private sector.

There were hopes the commission would open up the conversation to advance a more inclusive approach that incorporated women and young people.

With some experts warning the COVID-19 pandemic would fast track the globe’s technological advances, the commission was also expected to make recommendations that would address South Africa’s digital divide.

