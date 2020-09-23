Zwane knowingly disregarded public finance management laws – Maxatshwa

Maxatshwa said Zwane told officials that Gauteng had used a controversial advance payment scheme that he proposed, but Gauteng denied this – and again he told the HoD to tell the MEC that. But the scheme went ahead anyway.

JOHANNESBURG – Free State local government and housing Chief Director Kaizer Maxatshwa added to allegations that Mosebenzi Zwane blatantly disregarded public financial management laws.

He’s also accused of lying about other provinces using an idea, which he bulldozed his officials into implementing.

Maxatshwa appeared at the State Capture Commission on Wednesday.

The chief director said the timelines proposed for the R1 billion low-cost housing project were impossible and he told this to Zwane, who was MEC at the time.

He said Zwane told officials that Gauteng had used a controversial advance payment scheme that he proposed, but Gauteng denied this – and again he told the Head of Department Mpho Mokoena to tell the MEC that. But the scheme went ahead anyway.

“The National Department didn’t like the idea. He took R230 million away from us.”

Free State residents have been to the commission to show support for these officials – who they say were harassed for speaking out.

Dihelele Motshoeneng said cases are reported to the police but nothing ever happens.

“There are so many cases which were reported, including land that was sold by officials at the instructions of the politicians, but those are not followed.”

Maxatshwa told the commission that Zwane knew that the advance payment scheme was illegal.

