DWS: No need for Vaal water restrictions just yet

DENEYSVILLE - The Water Affairs Department said that there was no need to impose water restrictions at this stage, despite the Vaal River system being under pressure.

The department said the Vaal Dam levels had been declining since April and the lack of rainfall was exacerbating the situation.

Officials briefed the media at the Vaal Dam in Deneysville on Tuesday.

Just last week, the Vaal River’s levels dropped below 60%, raising concerns of possible restrictions.

This time, last year, the level was more than 65%.

The Water and Sanitation Department’s Celiwe Ntuli said: “The system can drop below 60% just ordinarily like we are now. It doesn’t mean that, because we are now below 60%, we need to impose restrictions. Not necessarily.”

She said that at this stage, there were no restrictions for those using the Vaal River system.

She said that the Sterkfontein reserve was full and they could release the water should the need arise but members of the public were called on to use water sparingly.

