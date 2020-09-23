Water Dept expects to reduce pollution in Vaal River within next 3 years

Pollution and sewage have been affecting the Vaal River for years now.

JOHANNESBURG - The Water and Sanitation Department said that it expected to reduce pollution in the Vaal River system within the next three years.

In 2019, the department contracted the services of the Ekhurhuleni water company Erwat to treat the river at a cost of more than R170 million.

However, not much was delivered, and its contract was not renewed after it expired.

Director of Water Services Sam Maphangula said: “We are expecting that, at least in the next 36 months, we would have curbed the raw sewage that is flowing into the Vaal River. We would have addressed the pollution on the upstream side. The downstream side, we would not have addressed it.”

