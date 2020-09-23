Violent protests erupt in Hangberg after anti-land invasion operation by CoCT

Residents burned tyres, threw stones, and moved a vehicle and a fishing vessel into the road to block motorists.

CAPE TOWN - Violent protests erupted in Hangberg in Hout Bay on Wednesday following an anti-land invasion operation by the City of Cape Town (CoCT) officials.

“Law enforcement vehicles were pelted with stones and glass bottles. Minor damage was incurred to the vehicles,” said spokesperson for City Law Enforcement, Wayne Dyason.

According to ward councillor, Rob Quintus, one informal structure was demolished, and residents were infuriated.

“This particular unit is being built in contravention of the most recent court findings and ruling by Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe,” Quintus said.

