Underground fuel spill at Astron Energy refinery in CT under control

On-site officials said that the spill occurred on a section of the transfer pipeline between the refinery and Acacia Park.

CAPE TOWN - An underground fuel spill at Astron Energy has been brought under control.

A number of road closures around the Milnerton plant were put in place at the time of the incident on Tuesday.

Measures were put in place to curb the further spread of the fuel product.

