Two men arrested for murder of George woman

Chanè Manuel's half-naked body was discovered with her hands tied behind her back.

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder and possible rape of a 23-year-old woman whose body was found near the railway line in George last week.

The duo was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Chanè Manuel's half-naked body was discovered with her hands tied behind her back.

The police's Malcolm Poje said that her body was identified by family members at the mortuary.

"The investigation took the members to Thembalethu near George where they arrested the two suspects, aged 18 and 24, shortly after one another. They are currently detained at the George police holding cells and are scheduled to make a court appearance at the George Magistrates Court on Friday."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.