23 September marks International Day of Sign Language

According to the World Federation of the Deaf, there were approximately 72 million people who were hard of hearing worldwide, with more than 80% of them living in developing countries.

CAPE TOWN – Wednesday 23 September 2020, was marked as International Day of Sign Languages.

The United Nations recognises that the Day was a unique opportunity to support and protect the linguistic identity and cultural diversity of all persons who are hard of hearing people and other sign language users.

In support of the Cape's Deaf community, Western Cape Social Development department said they were committed to raising awareness about the challenges faced by persons that were hard of hearing.

They wanted to continue providing the necessary support to these individuals so that they were empowered and have an equal opportunity to participate in all spheres of life.

According to the World Federation of the Deaf, there were approximately 72 million people who were hard of hearing worldwide, with more than 80% of them living in developing countries.

Allan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape, shows his support for sign language rights by joining our #GlobalLeadersChallenge.

Happy International Day of Sign Languages!#IDSignLanguages #IWDeaf #SouthAfrica

See more at:https://t.co/VmxmIkCgon pic.twitter.com/qjfZy9xLLg — World Federation of the Deaf (@WFDeaf_org) September 23, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.