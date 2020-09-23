'Surprise cut offs' not just for poor areas, says City Power

Officials were conducting what they called “surprise cut-offs" for defaulters and illegala connections at houses in Dainfern, near Fourways, on Wednesday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG – City Power said contrary to popular belief, residents from well-off suburbs were the ones defaulting on their electricity bills or having illegal connections.

Officials were conducting what they called “surprise cut-offs" at houses in Dainfern, near Fourways, on Wednesday afternoon.

The utility’s Isaac Mangena said this intervention proves that they do not only target poor areas.

“Most people when they think ‘illegal’, immediately the areas that come through are those townships like Alexandra and others. But if you look at the collective amount that is owed by those kinds of areas it’s not even half of what is owed by these posh suburbs.”

He said everyone was equal before the law.

“One of the securities was saying most of the premiers, MMCs and ministers stay in this area so what are you coming to cut them off?’, the answer was simple; those are the people that are supposed to be leading by example.”

Operation targeted Dainfern Extensions, Dainfern Proper, and Dainfern Ridge, where City Power is owed and losing million in revenue.

The targeted areas in today's operation have 1098 customers. @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/qeJtAZVkl7 — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) September 23, 2020

City Power is today conducting an operation to cut off illegal connections in the posh suburb of Dainfern, Fourways. At least 204 properties owe the City a collective R13million in revenue. @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/tbbRYRMjP2 — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) September 23, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.