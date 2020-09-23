SA coronavirus death toll passes 16,000 mark

One hundred and twenty-six more people have died here on home soil after contracting the coronavirus, pushing South Africa's death toll to 16,118.

Over the last 24-hour cycle, 1,346 new infections were picked up. This brings the number of known cases in this country to over 663,000 since the outbreak was detected earlier this year.

The recovery rate is now at 89.4%, meaning that almost 593,000 people have recovered so far.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 661 936, the total number of deaths is 15 992 and the total number of recoveries is 591 208. pic.twitter.com/g8Jh3RtBnY — Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 22, 2020

