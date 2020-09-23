Ramphosa calls for lifting of economic sanctions on Zimbabwe, South Sudan

President Cyril Ramaphosa in his address to the UN general assembly said that developed countries needed to help underdeveloped nations fight the coronavirus.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for economic sanctions in Zimbabwe and South Sudan to be lifted to allow the two nations to effectively deal with the coronavirus.

Ramaphosa was speaking during an address to the United Nation's 2020 general assembly.

He also called for interest payments on debt to be suspended on the continent.

Ramaphosa said that developed countries needed to help underdeveloped nations fight the coronavirus.

"When the secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, delivered the 18th Nelson Mandela annual lecture in July 2020, he called on the nations of the world to forge a new social contract and a new global deal. He said we must create equal opportunities for all and that we must advance a more inclusive and balance multi-lateral trading system."

