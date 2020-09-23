Queer artivists occupying Camps Bay mansion given deadline to vacate

TurnKey365 Property Management Group is giving a group of seven people who have occupied a Camps Bay mansion until Thursday to vacate the house.

CAPE TOWN - TurnKey365 Property Management Group is giving a group of seven people who have occupied a Camps Bay mansion until Thursday to vacate the house.

Seven queer artivists, called #weseeyou formally booked the luxury house last week.

It's now their third unpaid day.

They've taken the action to draw attention to land and housing matters.

The company said in a statement on Tuesday that the guise under which the guests secured the booking had not only been dishonest, but their "indefinite" occupancy and refusal to allow staff onto the property had led to many staff unable to perform their duties.

TurnKey365 added that the much needed future bookings were being compromised, resulting in a further setback for a small company already suffering and attempting to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

