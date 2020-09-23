Police appeal for info after Hanover Park man killed in shooting

A 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the neighbourhood at the start of the week.

CAPE TOWN - The killer of a Hanover Park man is still on the run.

Police said that another man was injured in the shooting.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Frederick van Wyk: "We've opened cases of murder and attempted murder for further investigation. Anyone with any information on this fatal shooting is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer or alternatively the Crimestop number on 08600 10111."

