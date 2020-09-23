Nathaniel Julies' mom doesn't care who fired fatal shot, wants accused jailed

Simon 'Scorpion' Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy and Voster Netshiongolo are applying for bail in the Protea Magistrates Court.

JOHANNESBURG - Nathaniel Julies' mother said that she did not care who fired the shot that killed her son, all she wanted was to see the police officers involved in the crime behind bars.

Simon "Scorpion" Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy and Voster Netshiongolo are applying for bail in the Protea Magistrates Court.

They are accused of killing 16-year-old Julies, who had Down syndrome, near his Eldorado Park home last month.

They also allegedly tampered with the crime scene.

The court has heard how Whiteboy fired the shot that killed Julies but she said that she did not know that was live ammunition in the firearm as she'd used it at an earlier protest to disperse a crowd with rubber bullets.

She also said that she'd acted on the instruction of her senior and fellow accused, Ndyalvane.

But Ndyalvane's lawyer Paul Leisher disputed this.

"Clearly the evidence has adopted that applicant number two took the firearm and fired. The State at no stage alleged that the evidence is that applicant number one said: 'Take the firearm, load it and shoot.' And even if it was so, how on earth can a police officer obey an illegal command?"

Julies' mother, Bridget Harris, said that this did not matter to her.

"At the end of the day, they're all in this thing together. They have killed Nathaniel."

Proceedings continue today and Magistrate David Muhango may make a ruling.

