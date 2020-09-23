20°C / 22°C
Mosebenzi Zwane ordered that contractor Els gets housing contract, Zondo told

Former Free State Housing HOD Mpho Mokoena is giving details to the state capture commission on contractors who secured lucrative deals from the R1 billion housing project.

Mosebenzi Zwane outside the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Free State Housing HOD Mpho Mokoena claims that MEC Mosebenzi Zwane personally issued instructions for Rochelle Els to get contracts to build houses in Kroonstad.

He also said that Premier Ace Magashule wanted Els's claims and payments to be expedited.

Mokoena is giving details to the state capture commission on contractors who secured lucrative deals from the R1 billion housing project.

Other witnesses have testified that more than R500 million was paid before any work was actually done.

State capture chairperson deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked for clarity on Mokoena's claims.

"Would that be Mr Zwane coming to you when claims had been lodged and say: 'You must expedite Ms Rochelle Els' claims because the premier has said they must be expedited?'"

'That's correct yes," Mokoena said.

WATCH: Zondo Inquiry puts spotlight on FS housing project

