Julies killing: State says it has proof of accused no 1 intimidating co-accused

Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy, and Voster Netsiongolo were in court on Wednesday for their bail application.

SOWETO - The State in the Nathaniel Julies case has told the Protea Magistrates Court that releasing the police officers accused of killing him would jeopardise the case because of their fear of accused number one, Simon ‘Scorpion’ Ndyalvane.

Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy, and Voster Netsiongolo were in court on Wednesday for their bail application.

They were accused of killing the 16-year-old from Eldorado Park and then tampering with evidence to try to cover it up.

•‘Dysfunctional’ SAPS to blame for Nathaniel Julies’ killing, argues lawyer

On Tuesday, the court heard how 23-year-old Whiteboy fired the fatal shot that took Julies’ life, but she claimed Ndyalvane - who was her senior - instructed her to pull the trigger.

The State corroborated Whiteboy’s assertion that Ndyalvane threatened to kill her if she did not co-operate with him, saying they too had evidence of the intimidation.

The State’s counsel, Mzwandile Mrwabe, said it was evident that Ndyalvane was feared by his fellow accused. He said they had proof that Ndyalvane was also feared by his other colleagues.

Mrwabe argued that releasing the accused on bail would disturb the public peace in Eldorado Park as the community was still reeling from Julies’ murder.

WATCH: 'I shot Nathaniel Julius, but I did not intend to kill him' - Accused cop

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.